Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 1,160 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in indie Semiconductor were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,423,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 510,070 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $2,040,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,058,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,477 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of INDI stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 102.77%. The firm had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $233,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,251,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $233,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,251,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,471.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,602 shares in the company, valued at $174,544.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 459,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,690. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on INDI shares. TheStreet cut indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

