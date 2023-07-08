Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,624 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 17,614 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,439,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in InterDigital by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 615,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,431,000 after purchasing an additional 71,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in InterDigital by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 398,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,701,000 after purchasing an additional 68,960 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 146,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 58,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in InterDigital by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Insider Activity

InterDigital Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $364,831.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,170.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IDCC stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.23 and a twelve month high of $97.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.24.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $3.38. InterDigital had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Further Reading

