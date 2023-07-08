Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,175 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 131,025 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $198,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,059 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of HP by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,306,874 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $201,531,000 after purchasing an additional 611,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $175,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $31.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $35.32.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $127,865.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,757.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $127,865.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,757.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,961 shares of company stock worth $5,877,847. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

