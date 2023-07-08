Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after purchasing an additional 510,134 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BYD. Barclays increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $67.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.96. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Further Reading

