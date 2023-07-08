Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 3,818.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,402 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,825,000 after acquiring an additional 149,014 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 144,660 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,000 after acquiring an additional 117,504 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 1,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 582,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after buying an additional 95,645 shares in the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 914,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,849,957.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $56,540.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,267. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 914,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,849,957.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,836 shares of company stock valued at $154,591. Company insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of FLGT opened at $36.75 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $65.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $66.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

