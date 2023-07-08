Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,044 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $22,201,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3,063.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 822,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,869,000 after buying an additional 796,437 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,636,000 after buying an additional 421,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,246,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 381,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,549 shares in the company, valued at $14,503,666.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.