Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $8,438,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $2,132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $555,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $4,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 1.0 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.55.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

