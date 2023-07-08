Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,357 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1,048.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 95.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANGO shares. Raymond James cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

