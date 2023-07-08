Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 61,402 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 3,818.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,402 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLGT. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 829.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $36.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.44. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $66.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.95 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $56,540.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,267. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $57,749.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 425,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,159,498.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $56,540.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,836 shares of company stock valued at $154,591 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

(Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

Featured Stories

