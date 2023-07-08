Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,330 shares of company stock worth $451,078. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $61.98 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.97.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 46.70%. The business had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

