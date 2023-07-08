Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $3,369,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 697,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,379,000 after purchasing an additional 33,282 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 30,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $117.47 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $119.35. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.03.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $718.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.42 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,357.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $155,124.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 461 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,440 shares of company stock worth $602,974 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.25.

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.