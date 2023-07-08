Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,156 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Invesco by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

