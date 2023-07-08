Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 174,701 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) by 1,086.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,701 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Price Performance

DISH opened at $7.28 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

Insider Transactions at DISH Network

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,852. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Profile

(Free Report)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

