WP Advisors LLC Has $30.82 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WP Advisors LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Apple comprises 12.7% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its position in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.52.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $191.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.54. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $194.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

