West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 1,594 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

West Bancorporation Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.0% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.52.

AAPL opened at $191.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $194.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

