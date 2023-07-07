Trevian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 328 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $191.81 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $194.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.31 and a 200-day moving average of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

