Tran Capital Management L.P. Has $35.23 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,082 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 49,438 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.4% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 20,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 104,996 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $128.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,000. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

