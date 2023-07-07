State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after buying an additional 63,418 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NYCB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYCB opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

