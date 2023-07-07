Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $128.36 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.74 and a 200-day moving average of $104.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 305.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,472,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.23.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

