Raymond James & Associates Has $8.63 Million Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cloudflare were worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $739,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $967,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $739,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 429,712 shares of company stock worth $26,752,020. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average of $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

