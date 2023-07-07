NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of NV5 Global worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,900,000 after acquiring an additional 59,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 837,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,712,000 after acquiring an additional 23,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,181,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,225,000 after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 379,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,278,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVEE shares. Maxim Group upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NV5 Global from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

NV5 Global Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $106.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.12. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.30 and a 1 year high of $154.97.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $184.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Further Reading

