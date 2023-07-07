North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Up 20.8% in June

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE NRT opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.14. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The energy company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 5,951.35% and a net margin of 97.46%. The company had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.29%. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 129.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on North European Oil Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 74.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.