Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,631 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.16% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 94.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Down 2.4 %

In other news, CEO James D. Swift sold 13,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $186,549.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,461.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James D. Swift sold 13,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $186,549.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,461.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $243,805.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,186 shares of company stock worth $867,934. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MD stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $491.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.