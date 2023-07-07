Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Sells 3,885 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 3,885 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $248,989.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,845,569.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Dana Wagner sold 1,977 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $89,933.73.

Shares of TWLO opened at $61.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $98.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.46.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 169.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 58.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.88.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

