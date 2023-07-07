Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases 3,287 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,713 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.5 %

AMZN opened at $128.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 305.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,000. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

