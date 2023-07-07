IFP Advisors Inc Sells 131 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

SUI stock opened at $132.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.70. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $172.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.97.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.57.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

