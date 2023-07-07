IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,715 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 186.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 81,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 24,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,543,544.97. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,272.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 17,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $1,136,206.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,038.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 24,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,543,544.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,272.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,177,497. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wayfair Stock Performance

W has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wayfair from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wayfair from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.68.

Shares of W stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 3.15.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wayfair

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.