HM Payson & Co. Sells 33,403 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,886 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 33,403 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $55,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,472,000. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $128.36 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 305.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

