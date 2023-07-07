Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Short Interest Update

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,260,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 8,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $59.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.59. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.09.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

