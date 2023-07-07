Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,931,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,147,000 after acquiring an additional 118,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,595,000 after buying an additional 126,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,171,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,491,000 after buying an additional 1,107,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.65.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,655.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $103,805.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,655.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,089 shares of company stock worth $1,298,440. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $91.47 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

