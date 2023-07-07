Douglas James Kramer Sells 3,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $196,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,212.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $202,410.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

Cloudflare Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.08 and a beta of 0.93. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $80.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.