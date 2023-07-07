Covea Finance Sells 4,208 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Covea Finance lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in Apple were worth $63,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its position in Apple by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 50,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 30,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $239,000. Trevian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust boosted its position in Apple by 17.5% during the first quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 6,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $191.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $194.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.52.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.