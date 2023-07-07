Christopher Peetz Sells 5,498 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $141,023.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,317.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.16. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.76%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 866.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 195,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 175,282 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on MIRM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

