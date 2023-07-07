Christopher Peetz Sells 5,498 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) CEO Christopher Peetz sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $141,023.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,317.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.27.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.16. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.76%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on MIRM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.
About Mirum Pharmaceuticals
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.
