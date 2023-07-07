Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,472,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $128.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.59. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 305.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.