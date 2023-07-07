Brookstone Capital Management Takes $86,000 Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBDC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 35.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 8.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 13.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Barings BDC by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 9.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

NYSE BBDC opened at $7.65 on Friday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.59 million, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.45 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.07%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 454.55%.

Insider Transactions at Barings BDC

In other Barings BDC news, insider Michael James O’connor purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Geoff Craddock acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael James O’connor acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $320,250 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

