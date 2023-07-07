Asset Management Corp IL ADV Sells 6,101 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 10.8% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $191.81 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $194.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.52.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

