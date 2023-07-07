Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 344 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of Axos Financial worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $20,955,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter worth $6,120,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,666,000 after purchasing an additional 170,470 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,645,000 after purchasing an additional 146,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,012,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,688,000 after purchasing an additional 145,516 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axos Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of AX stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

