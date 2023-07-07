Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.6% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,354,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 114,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 50,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 30,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apple Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of AAPL opened at $191.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $194.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28.
Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Apple Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.
Insider Activity at Apple
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.52.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
