Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.6% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,354,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 114,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 50,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 30,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $191.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $194.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.52.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.