Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.5% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,075,599,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $191.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.54. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $194.48. The company has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

