Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Byrne Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,915 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.1% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.52.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $191.81 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $194.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.31 and its 200 day moving average is $159.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.