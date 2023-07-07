Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,842 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 9.7% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Apple were worth $69,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 50,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 30,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Trevian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Apple by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 6,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $191.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.54. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $194.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.52.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.