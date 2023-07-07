Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Financial Guidance Group Inc.

Financial Guidance Group Inc. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,534,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,541,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875,615 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,472,000. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

Amazon.com stock opened at $128.36 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 305.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

