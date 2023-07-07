Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 44.3% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,713 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 17.0% during the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 341,082 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,230,000 after acquiring an additional 49,438 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 20,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 104,996 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.5 %

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $128.36 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 305.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

