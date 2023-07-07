Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,193,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,472,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $128.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.74 and its 200-day moving average is $104.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

