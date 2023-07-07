Activest Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Activest Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.23.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,000 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $128.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 305.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

