Veery Capital LLC Purchases 2,759 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Veery Capital LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,490 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.9% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 189,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,187,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 103,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 26,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $194.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,105 shares of company stock valued at $25,234,985 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.52.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

