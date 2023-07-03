Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,371,000 after acquiring an additional 245,063 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063,518 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,073 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Copart Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $91.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 933,100 shares of company stock worth $82,877,409. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.