Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 86,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,278,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $145.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $425.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

