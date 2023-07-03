Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2,144.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,829 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 31,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,073,741 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicom Group Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMC. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Shares of OMC opened at $95.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.72.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

