Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,172,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,917 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.18.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $340.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $351.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

